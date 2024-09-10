(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 8 mg pre-medication regimen showed an infusion-related reaction rate of 22.5 percent with intravenous amivantamab, a three-fold reduction from 67.4 percent historically seen with standard IRR management1,2

BEERSE, BELGIUM, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced results from the open-label Phase 2 SKIPPirr study, which evaluated additional prophylactic strategies to reduce the incidence of infusion-related reactions (IRRs) with intravenous (IV) RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions (ex19del) or L858R substitution mutations.1 Many monoclonal antibodies are associated with increased rates of IRRs and IRRs with amivantamab are of special interest to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).2,3 The study, which included 40 patients, showed that prophylaxis with 8 mg dexamethasone taken for two days prior to the first infusion met the primary endpoint of incidence of IRRs at Cycle 1 Day 1 (C1D1), with an all-grades IRR rate for IV amivantamab of 22.5 percent.1 There were three additional arms to the study exploring different prophylactic regimens: group 1 (dexamethasone 4 mg, one dose taken orally twice daily on the day before treatment ), group 3 (montelukast 10 mg, five doses starting four days before treatment and continuing through the day of treatment) and group 4 (methotrexate 25 mg subcutaneous injection, administered between days 7 and 3 before treatment).1 Group 1, 3 and 4 were stopped for futility.1 The results of group 2 (dexamethasone 8 mg, taken for two days prior to infusion) showed a three-fold reduction in the incidence of IRRs compared to standard management of IRRs with IV amivantamab, where historic data has observed an all-grades incidence rate of 67.4 percent.1,2 Data were presented as a mini-oral presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) taking place in San Diego, California from 7-10 September (Abstract #1785).1

“These data offer important insights that may help improve the patient experience with intravenous amivantamab treatment,” said Gilberto Lopes, M.D., Associate Director of Global Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and presenting author.*“This study shows us that an easily accessible approach of an increased dose regimen of dexamethasone as a pre-treatment prophylaxis can potentially help lower IRRs. It is encouraging to see a three-fold decrease in IRRs, when comparing the rates in SKIPPirr to historical data.”

"At Johnson & Johnson, we are deeply committed to advancing patient care and improving the treatment experience for those with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer," said Henar Hevia, Ph.D., Senior Director, EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "The findings of this study show the value of comprehensive management strategies, including prophylactic interventions like dexamethasone, in reducing IRRs and optimising treatment experience with intravenous amivantamab and oral lazertinib."

In the study, patients received an at-home regimen of oral dexamethasone, taking an 8 mg dose twice daily on the two prior days and one dose one hour prior to receiving IV amivantamab, in addition to the standard prophylactic regimen.1 The amivantamab treatment was combined with lazertinib.1 All IRRs were Grade 1 or 2 with no patients requiring hospitalisation due to IRRs.1 There were no Grade 3 or higher IRR events reported.1 The safety profile of amivantamab and lazertinib with prophylactic dexamethasone at the initiation of treatment was otherwise consistent with previous studies.1 The most common IRR-related symptoms observed in the study were nausea (8 percent), dyspnea (5 percent) and hypotension (5 percent).1

“Reducing the risk of IRRs is a critical aspect of improving the overall treatment experience for patients receiving intravenous amivantamab and oral lazertinib,” said Mark Wildgust, Ph.D., Vice President of Oncology Global Medical Affairs, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.“By incorporating an additional treatment regimen of prophylactic oral dexamethasone we can help mitigate this risk, with the goal of allowing patients to continue their therapy with fewer interruptions.”

Additional studies are ongoing to evaluate prophylactic strategies to reduce IRRs for patients receiving IV amivantamab.

About the SKIPPirr Study

SKIPPirr (NCT05663866 ) is a Phase 2 study evaluating amivantamab in combination with lazertinib in patients with EGFR-mutated (Ex19del or L858R) advanced NSCLC after disease progression on osimertinib and platinum-based chemotherapy.1,4 All patients received oral lazertinib and IV amivantamab.1 The study used a Simon's 2-stage design to evaluate different preventive treatments across four groups.1 The first group received dexamethasone (4 mg) orally, taken twice daily on the day before treatment, for a total of two doses.1 The second group was given a higher dose of dexamethasone (8 mg), taken orally twice daily on the two days leading up to treatment and the morning of infusion (5 doses total).1 The third group received montelukast (10 mg) orally, starting four days before treatment and continuing through the day of treatment, totaling five doses.1 Lastly, the fourth group was treated with a single dose of methotrexate (25 mg), administered as a subcutaneous injection between days 7 and 3 before the treatment.1 The primary endpoint of the study is incidence of IRRs at Cycle 1 Day 1.1

About Amivantamab

Amivantamab is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody that acts by targeting tumours with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications, and by harnessing the immune system.5,6,7,8

The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation of amivantamab in the following indications:9



In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

As monotherapy, for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)

In February 2024, a Type II extension of indication application was submitted to the EMA based on the MARIPOSA study, for amivantamab in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with common EGFR ex19del or L858R substitution mutations.10 In May 2024, an application for the extension of the amivantamab marketing authorisation was submitted seeking approval for the use of a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of amivantamab in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR ex19del or L858R mutations, and for the use of SC amivantamab monotherapy in adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after failure of platinum-based therapy.11

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using amivantamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics .9

▼ In line with EMA regulations for new medicines, amivantamab is subject to additional monitoring.

In Europe, it is estimated that 484,306 people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.12 NSCLC accounts for 85 percent of all lung cancer cases.13 Lung cancer is Europe's biggest cancer killer, with more deaths than breast cancer and prostate cancer

The main subtypes of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.13 Among the most common driver mutations in NSCLC are alterations in EGFR, which is a receptor tyrosine kinase controlling cell growth and division.13,14 EGFR mutations are present in 10 to 15 percent of Western patients with NSCLC with adenocarcinoma histology and occur in 40 to 50 percent of Asian patients.15,16,17,18 EGFR ex19del or EGFR L858R mutations are the most common EGFR mutations.19 The five-year survival rate for all people with advanced NSCLC and EGFR mutations treated with EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) is less than 20 percent and between 25-32 percent of patients receiving the current first-line standard of care, osimertinib, do not survive long enough to reach second-line treatment.20,21,22

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at . Follow us at . Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen-Cilag, S.A. and Janssen-Cilag International NV are Johnson & Johnson companies.

