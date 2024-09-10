Vention Unveils Machinemotion AI And Announces Collaborations With NVIDIA And ABB At 5Th Annual Demo Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The cloud robotics company also presents new software innovation supporting its mission to democratize industrial automation.

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention , the company behind the cloud (MAP), announced today during its 5th annual Demo Day , new artificial intelligence (AI) that makes it easier for manufacturers of all sizes to design and deploy automated equipment and robots. The new innovations in hardware and software include MachineMotion AI, an AI-enabled automation controller, and enhancements to Vention's flagship software, MachineBuilder and MachineLogic . These innovations

will be highlighted at Demo Day, which is co-located at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago.

Introducing MachineMotion AI: The first AI-enabled automation controller featuring accelerated computing technology from NVIDIA

As the centerpiece of Vention's hardware and software ecosystem, MachineMotion AI bridges the gap between traditional programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and modern robot programming environments. This 3rd-generation controller is designed to significantly simplify the development and deployment of robotics applications for manufacturers of all sizes.

Powered by the

NVIDIA Jetson

platform for edge AI and robotics, MachineMotion AI advances AI-enabled robots with NVIDIA GPU-accelerated path planning with the ability to run 2D/3D perception models trained in synthetic and physical environments. MachineMotion AI is compatible with leading robot brands (i.e., Universal Robots, FANUC, and ABB) and is plug-and-play with hundreds of motion devices and sensors-from conveyors, and actuators to safety devices, computer vision systems, telepresence cameras, and more.

More information on MachineMotion AI and the NVIDIA collaboration can be found here .

Vention and ABB Collaborate to Bring Cobot Automation to Small and Medium Manufacturers

Vention also announced its collaboration with ABB Robotics. This partnership confirms the compatibility between Vention's

Manufacturing Automation Platform and ABB's GoFa cobot family. Clients of Vention and ABB will benefit from the seamless integration of both companies' technologies, from the design stage of robotic cells up to their operations on the factory floor.

Please refer to the product press release for more information on this collaboration.



MachineBuilder and MachineLogic Receive Significant Updates Powered by AI

MachineBuilder: Generative AI (GenAI) technology meets industrial LEGO parts for a faster and more user-friendly industrial automation design experience.

The innovations added to MachineBuilder make the design experience for any manufacturing application more straightforward and faster than ever. From the moment you open the Manufacturing Automation Platform, you can choose to begin your project from scratch or select from hundreds of available templates in the design library. The new features include:



Vention's Design Assistant: Leveraging generative AI, the Design Assistant automatically adds the right component to a robot cell design simply by hovering over a given mechanical context. This significantly reduces the time spent learning and searching the right components within the exhaustive library.

Smart Predictive Placement: Vention's AI-driven Geometric Reasoning Engine (GRE) automatically snaps components into the desired orientation with minimal user input. Real-Time Bill of Materials and Pricing: Bill of materials and pricing are updated instantly as parts are added or removed, enabling accurate project planning and ROI calculation.

MachineLogic: Expanding programming and simulation capabilities with Python and code-free programming, paving the way for more complex cloud applications.

This year's MachineLogic releases offer major enhancements to the front-end and back-end systems, boosting programming and simulation capabilities.

Users can now create, manage, and share Python processes and libraries, increasing code reuse and speeding up development time. The latest MachineLogic Python releases include:



New integrated development environment (IDE): Access a fully-featured development environment synched with MachineLogic's simulation capabilities directly from the cloud.

Vention Programming Co-Pilot Powered by Generative AI: A Python programming AI assistant that generates code from prompts, integrates snippets, and simulates applications, reducing development time and easing the learning curve.

Custom Operator Interfaces: Tailored interfaces using Python and web development practices being deployed with a one-click function. Automatic Frame Reference: Charuco markers detection allows robotic systems to adapt autonomously to environmental changes, ensuring maximum uptime and minimal production disruption.

The latest releases for the code-free interface make

MachineLogic even more accessible, powerful, and intuitive for programming, simulating, and deploying automated equipment and robotics. The updates include:



Fully-Fledged Physics Engine: Provides near-accurate results for testing and debugging program behavior, enhancing the reliability of simulations.

Modernized User Interface: Offers an easy and more intuitive programming experience to define useful robot programming assets directly from the scene. One-Click Deployment: Simplifies the transition from digital twins to physical machines, allowing developers to deploy programs and configurations with a single click.

Visit Vention at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS)

Visit Vention's booth #236860 at IMTS before September 14, 2024, to experience the company's latest innovations firsthand, including MachineMotion AI and an ABB GoFA robot cell. You'll also have the opportunity to connect with Vention executives in person.



Quotes from Leadership:

"We are on a journey to democratize industrial automation, building along the way the most comprehensive industrial automation and robotics company. Today's announcements solidify Vention's position as the most intuitive platform for automation and robotics while showcasing advanced capabilities needed by experts in the industry."

– Etienne Lacroix, founder and chief executive officer, Vention.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital Manufacturing Automation Platform allows clients to design, automate, deploy, and operate automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with an office in Berlin, Vention's 300 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. For more information, visit vention or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

