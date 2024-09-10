Eddie Andrews Handyman Services Partners With Local Community Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eddie Andrews partners with community projects.

- Ed AndrewsBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eddie Andrews Handyman Services is excited to announce its partnership with local community projects, furthering its commitment to giving back to the community. Led by Eddie Andrews, also known as Edward Andrews and Eddy Andrews , the company is dedicated to using its expertise and resources to support initiatives that benefit the community. Through this partnership, Eddie Andrews Handyman Services will provide pro bono repair and maintenance services for various community projects, including schools, community centers, and non-profit organizations. The company believes in the importance of contributing to the well-being of the community and supporting efforts that make a positive impact.“Giving back to the community is a core value of our company,” said Eddie Andrews.“We are proud to partner with local projects and use our skills to support initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents.” Projects supported by Eddie Andrews Handyman Services include: School Renovations: Providing repair and maintenance services to improve school facilities. Community Center Upgrades: Assisting with the upkeep and enhancement of community centers. Non-Profit Support: Offering handyman services to non-profit organizations to help them maintain their operations. Eddie Andrews Handyman Services is committed to making a difference in the community. Through these partnerships, the company aims to contribute to the development and improvement of local projects and support the community's overall well-being.

Eddy Andrews

Eddy Andrews Consulting

+61 480 049 347

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.