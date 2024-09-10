(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERONA, Wis.

, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Everlight Solar has been recognized as Madison's People's Choice Favorite in the distinguished Solar Company category. This recognition reflects the trust and support of the community, highlighting Everlight Solar's dedication to providing clean, reliable solutions.

Everlight Solar Named“Madison People's Choice Favorite"

Continue Reading

The Madison People's Choice Awards honor businesses and organizations surpassing expectations, highlighting creativity, perseverance, and diligence. Nominees are evaluated based on criteria such as their impact on families, contributions to the community, and individual achievements.



"We are truly grateful to everyone who voted for us and continues to believe in our mission of creating a sustainable future," said William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "The support we've received fuels our commitment to delivering top-tier solar solutions in Madison, and we look forward to continuing to work toward a brighter future together."

This award celebrates Everlight Solar's consistent focus on quality and customer satisfaction. As a leading provider of solar energy solutions, the company remains dedicated to making clean energy accessible and helping to create a sustainable future for the Madison community.

Learn more about previous Everlight Solar awards here .

About

Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit .

SOURCE Everlight Solar