Scutum Enhances Its Security Offering With The Integration Of Visentry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The integration of Visentry's cutting-edge AI-powered remote guarding into Scutum's security portfolio will enhance the group's comprehensive, 360° global security solution.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scutum Group, global provider of security and fire protection services, today announced that Englewood, New Jersey-based Visentry, an

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based remote guarding service solution company, has joined Scutum North America. This new milestone enables the group to expand its portfolio of security offerings and reinforces its position as a leading security player in the United States.

Founded in 2004, Visentry is renowned for its cutting-edge solutions that provide 24/7 real-time remote video monitoring and response by integrating smart digital video technology with state-of-the-art central monitoring software. Visentry's proactive proprietary AI-powered surveillance platform seamlessly integrates with existing security infrastructure, including cameras and guards, to stream video alerts directly to their Command-and-Control Centers where agents provide continuous real-time monitoring and detection.

Services provided leveraging the technology include Outdoor Perimeter Security, Behavioral Security, Remote Doorman Services, Mobile Security, Guard Augmentation and Forensic Research. Visentry operates as a single-point integrator of software, hardware, and design offering a complete, turnkey solution to large accounts and SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) from various industries, as well as residentials, across the country.

"A long-time trusted partner of many established businesses, Visentry is a valuable addition to Scutum North America", said Robert Aiello, co-Chief Executive Officer, Scutum North America. "Incorporating their technology, which turns every camera into a virtual guard, will enhance our ability to detect security anomalies more quickly, precisely, and reliably, while strengthening our portfolio of services to offer a comprehensive 360° global security offering."

"It is great to welcome Visentry's team of experts who are at the forefront of innovation with their disruptive technology", said Michael Vitarelli, co-Chief Executive Officer, Scutum North America. "Their AI-powered solutions, combined with our market expertise, will enable us to advance our vision from preventive to predictive security for the optimal 24/7 protection of our clients and their assets - today and tomorrow."

"For the past 20 years, our commitment to safeguarding assets with transformative AI solutions has been our driving force and we are thrilled that Visentry has joined an international group that shares this same mission," said Yaron Wieder, President, Visentry. "I am honored to lead Visentry and continue the mission of advancing innovative solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Visentry's expansion strategy."

Headquartered in New York City, Scutum North America, part of Scutum Group, provides services to large corporations and SMEs from its local offices in New York Metropolitan area, Illinois, and South Florida.

About Scutum Group

Scutum Group is a global fire and security service provider leveraging technological solutions to deliver high-quality services that ensure risk prevention for infrastructure, goods, people, and data.

Scutum operates an international platform that processes and analyses critical data, enabling early risk management and the deployment of local emergency services, in collaboration with local law enforcement.

