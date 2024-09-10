Hawaii Water Service Operations Manager Recognized Nationally For Response During Lahaina Fire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)-For his leadership to keep water flowing to his local communities during the devastating Lahaina wildfire last year, the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) honored John (Kani) Kadowaki with the Living Water Award during its annual Water Summit today. Kadowaki is the Maui Operations Manager of Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group).



The Living Water Award is presented to the regulated water professional who best demonstrates excellence in serving the community, colleagues, the industry, or the environment. Although Kadowaki's own family and home were impacted by the wildfire, he stayed to lead his small but dedicated team of water system operators to keep providing a safe, reliable supply of water to the utility's Ka'anapali and Kapalua service areas, both during and after the fires.

Kadowaki was instrumental in overseeing operations-which was short-staffed due to team members being impacted by the fire-to provide a steady source of water to firefighters trying to stop the fire in Lahaina from spreading into adjacent Ka'anapali and beyond, to residents, and to hotels that were housing both tourists and displaced locals. Under his leadership, Hawaii Water became the only water provider in West Maui that did not need to implement a boil water advisory or experience water service outages during and after the tragedy. Kadowaki and his team accomplished this despite significant challenges, such as the prolonged lack of reception for cell phones, satellite phones, and two-way radios; widespread power outages; extremely limited access to diesel fuel to run generators that were critical to keep the water systems online; worry about their families and homes; and a lack of sleep.

“The devastation and loss witnessed in the Lahaina Fire were truly unfathomable, and although his own family was impacted, Kani's aloha for his community compelled him to lead his team and keep safe, clean water flowing to our customers and community,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO.“I appreciate the recognition NAWC has given Kani on behalf of his team, and I'm incredibly proud of him for receiving this honor on behalf of the entire Hawaii Water team.”

“Kani and the Hawaii Water team on Maui showed incredible strength and dedication, working tirelessly around the clock in the most difficult of circumstances and developing creative solutions to keep the water system operating properly,” Kropelnicki added.“I believe that the team's efforts to keep firefighters supplied with the water they needed kept the fire from spreading into our service areas and impacting more of West Maui.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

