Statement From Marc Mccollum, Chief Innovation Officer At Raptive, On Senator Amy Klobuchar's Letter Addressing AI's Impact On Content Creators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, the creator company, today released a statement from Marc McCollum regarding the letter US Senators Klobuchar (MN), Blumenthal (CT), Durbin (IL), Duckworth (IL), Hirono (HI), Smith (MN), Warren (MA) and Whitehouse (RI), sent to Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter and Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan, today. The letter highlights the risks new generative AI features pose to competition and innovation in digital content and urges the agencies to investigate whether the design of those features violates antitrust laws.

"Raptive strongly supports the Senators' call for increased oversight of AI-driven search results and summaries. As an organization deeply committed to protecting the interests of content creators, Raptive has been vocal about the significant challenges posed by AI-generated content, particularly in how it affects the visibility and revenue streams of those who rely on the open web. This letter from our elected officials marks a critical step forward in ensuring that the voices of content creators are heard and protected in an increasingly automated digital landscape."

"Raptive has been at the forefront of this conversation for months, consistently advocating for transparency and fairness. Without proper oversight, the balance of power in the digital ecosystem will continue to tilt in favor of a few dominant platforms at the expense of the millions of creators who contribute valuable content to the web."

"The letter from Senators Klobuchar, Blumenthal, Durbin, Duckworth, Hirono, Smith, Warren, and Whitehouse addresses the urgent need for accountability in how major tech companies deploy AI. This inquiry aligns with the key points we have been making in the press and with other key stakeholders: AI-generated summaries often eliminate references and links to original content, creating significant competitive consequences that distort markets for content and deprive creators of the traffic and revenue they depend on. This practice diminishes the economic viability of content creation and poses a threat to the open web, which thrives on diverse, independent voices."



"Raptive stands with Senator Klobuchar and her colleagues in demanding that these concerns be addressed through more robust regulatory frameworks, increased transparency from AI developers, and limitations on anti-competitive behavior that threaten innovation and fair competition within the digital ecosystem."

"Proper oversight makes it possible to balance AI innovation and preserve a vibrant, open web where creators are fairly compensated for their work. Raptive remains committed to working alongside lawmakers, industry leaders, and content creators to advocate for solutions that protect the integrity and sustainability of digital content creation. Senator Klobuchar's leadership in this area is commendable, and we look forward to supporting her efforts as we continue to champion the rights of content creators in the digital age." - Marc McCollum, Chief Innovation Officer at Raptive

