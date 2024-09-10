Cascades Is Pleased To Have Supported The Circular Economy For 60 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) welcomes the report published today by Recyc-Québec and Circle and urges businesses and consumers to embrace the circular economy.

"Founded in 1964 by the Lemaire brothers on the simple idea of creating something new out of something old, Cascades was one of the first companies to make the circular economy its business model, using recycled materials to manufacture its products," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades. "Even today, our forest is urban: it is in the recycling bins of citizens, businesses and institutions. In fact, over 82% of the material we use to make our products is recycled. Every year, we reduce the pressure on natural resources by diverting 1.8 million metric tons of recyclable fibers from landfills. By buying local and promoting recycled products, citizens and businesses can make a difference," underlined the President and CEO of Cascades, Hugues Simon.

The report published today by Recyc-Québec and Circle Economy

shows that the current economic model goes beyond the limits deemed safe for the planet. It also establishes that by moving toward a circular economy, and in particular by promoting the use of recycled content, Québec could reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 45%.

"By choosing to favour recycled content, Cascades is not only supporting the circular economy, but also helping to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions," said Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development. "In 2023, we generated 41% fewer emissions than the industry average, a fact we are very proud of. We are committed to further reducing our environmental footprint while providing our customers with packaging and hygiene products that have the smallest possible footprint."

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. Driven by its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

