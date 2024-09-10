Drkumo Academy Empowers Over 8,000 Healthcare Professionals, Delivering 225,000+ Hours Of RPM Training Across California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Care Through Accessible Digital Education for Healthcare Professionals

- Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumoBUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DrKumo Inc., a leader in intelligent and secure digital health for chronic care, has achieved groundbreaking success with its Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) Connected Health Training Program, delivered through the DrKumo Academy platform.This initiative has equipped 8,300 healthcare professionals across 350 cities and 700 zip codes in California, delivered 226,000 course hours in critical areas of chronic care management, disease management protocols, and digital health.Although the formal program partnership with the State of California, which trained 1,000 healthcare professionals in digital health, concluded in August 2024, DrKumo Academy continues to provide cost-saving accessibility to caregivers, care coordinators, and healthcare workers due to overwhelming demand.The Academy remains steadfast in its mission to empower these professionals with essential skills to serve their communities, contributing to the expansion of California's skilled healthcare workforce. By offering 32 comprehensive courses and 90 hours of training, DrKumo is driving career growth and expanding the reach of skilled healthcare professionals across the state." Our commitment to developing the healthcare workforce remains unwavering," said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc. "Even after the completion of our program with the State's Innovative Initiative addressing the Caregivers and Care Coordinators shortage, DrKumo Academy continues to be a vital resource for healthcare professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge. This aligns with our mission to address the significant caregiver and healthcare professional shortage and ensure that underserved communities have access to high-quality care."The comprehensive courses offered through DrKumo Academy cover critical topics such as HIPAA compliance, Activities of Daily Living (ADL), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Pain Management, Palliative Care, and management of conditions like Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), dementia, depression, hypertension, cirrhosis, infectious illnesses, PTSD, and more. These courses allow healthcare professionals to learn at their own pace and immediately apply the knowledge in their care practices, especially in underserved areas.This ongoing education doesn't just improve care - it opens doors. It empowers healthcare professionals to seize new opportunities and excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.Participants have highlighted the practical impact of these courses on their careers and patient care. "These courses have been transformative for my work as a caregiver," said one participant. "I now have the confidence and knowledge to support my patients more effectively."By continuing to offer digital health education, DrKumo is paving the way for a more skilled and adaptive healthcare workforce, supporting the broader goal of increasing the number of professionals equipped to meet California's healthcare challenges.##About DrKumo Inc.DrKumo is a leader in secure, intelligent, and proven digital health solutions for Chronic Care. DrKumo's technology enables effortless home health monitoring. Certified by URAC and recognized as one of four providers in a $1.032 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, we set the standard for Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. Our platform integrates advanced real-time monitoring, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), all built on a foundation of Federal Healthcare Enterprise Cybersecurity, adhering to VA Directive 6500, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA regulations. DrKumo empowers patients to manage their health with confidence and provides healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and effective intervention, transforming the way health care is delivered across the globe.

