American Humane Unveils Top 25 Hero Dog Award Semi-Finalists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Hero Dog Winner Maverick

Photo Credit: Getty Images - Owner Kelly Brownfield with Hero Dog Winner Maverick, and Christie Brinkley

Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane, with the 2023 Hero Dog Award Finalists

Public open now through Oct. 9 for the 14th Annual campaign to honor America's Top Dogs

- Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane President & CEOPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Humane -the country's first national animal welfare organization-has announced the 25 semi-finalists for its 14th annual Hero Dog Awards and encourages the public to vote for their favorite. Voting is open now through October 9, 2024.The Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America's standout dogs in five categories: therapy dogs, service and guide dogs, military dogs, law enforcement and first responder dogs, and emerging hero dogs.Winners are ordinary four-legged companions that do extraordinary things-including saving lives on the battlefield, aiding their human best friend with sight or hearing, and overall contributing to the wellbeing of people. The star-studded 14th Annual Hero Dog Awards will be held at The Breakers Palm Beach on January 8, 2025.“We are thrilled for all the incredible dogs that have been nominated for the Hero Dog Awards this year and were inspired by each and every story,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane.“We can't wait to celebrate the joy these canines bring to our lives and look forward to seeing the votes come in for the top dog.”The following dogs are the semi-finalists:Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs- Bo from Gastonia, NC- Charlie from Kansas City, KS- Detective K9 Briggs from Lewisberry, PA- Jacky from Portland, OR- Layla from Indianapolis, INService and Guide/Hearing Dogs- Coby from Wayland, MI- Justice from Seffner, FL- Percy from Meriden, CT- Sampson from Sierra Vista, AZ- Willow from Las Vegas, NVTherapy Dogs- Archer from Stanhope, NJ- Bogey from Miami, FL- Dayo from Dublin, CA- Oscar from Coral Springs, FL- Pepper from Washington, DCMilitary Dogs- Dasty from Green Bay, WI- Ffancy from Barnegat, NJ- John from San Antonio, TX- Maci from Enid, OK- Niki from Seattle, WAEmerging Hero and Shelter Dogs- Cal from Hilton Head Island, SC- Jerry Lee from Emory, TX- Lieutenant Dan from New Richmond, OH- Penny from Louisville, KY- Tank from Naples, FLHero Dog Award sponsors include Sam Rose, Pets Best and Lulu's Fund. For more information about the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, visit HeroDogAwards. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, email ....About American Humane:American Humane is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to ServeTM the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit , follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

Julie M. Mullen

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-779-2516

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.