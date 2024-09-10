USA Vascular Centers Offers Risk Assessments For Early Detection Of PAD During Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical of various conditions, including Peripheral Artery (PAD).

- Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder of USA Vascular Centers

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Vascular Centers , a national of minimally invasive clinics, is proud to announce their participation in PAD Awareness Month by offering risk assessments for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) throughout September.

PAD is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans, often without their knowledge. It occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, restricting blood flow to the limbs and vital organs. If left untreated, PAD can lead to serious health complications such as heart attack, stroke, and even amputation. However, with early detection and proper treatment, the progression of PAD can be slowed or even reversed.

In an effort to raise awareness and promote early detection, USA Vascular Centers is offering risk assessments at all of their locations nationwide. These assessments include a comprehensive evaluation of a patient's medical history, lifestyle factors, and physical exam to determine their risk for PAD. If necessary, patients will also have access to state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and personalized treatment plans.

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of USA Vascular Centers, stated, "Early detection is crucial in managing PAD and preventing serious complications. We are committed to providing accessible and high-quality care to all individuals at risk for PAD. By offering free risk assessments during PAD Awareness Month, we hope to encourage more people to take control of their health and seek treatment if necessary."

Many health insurance plans cover essential preventative screenings, including PAD tests. These screenings can help detect potential health problems early, giving you more time to address them and improve your overall well-being.

Don't wait until it's too late. During the month of September, take advantage of this opportunity to get a risk assessment for PAD at USA Vascular Centers. To schedule an appointment, visit their website or call 800-773-2193.

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of various conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. For information or to refer a patient, visit .

News Center

USA Vascular Centers

+1 224-433-3291

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.