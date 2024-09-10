Inland Empire Health Plan Mobilizes To Support Members Impacted By The Line Fire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Plan (IEHP) is reaching out to its most vulnerable members affected by the Line Fire in Highland.

More than 2,300 IEHP members reside in areas impacted by the now 20,000-plus acre natural disaster, including more than 100 identified as homebound or in need or currently using medical equipment, such as hospital beds or oxygen tanks.

The health plan's Behavioral Health and Care Management (BHCM) team began making phone calls directly to members on Sept. 8 to check on their status.

For members who had to leave medication or equipment behind, the team networked to find neighboring pharmacies to fill prescriptions or connect them with other needs and necessities.

"We did encounter a few members who only received five-minute [evacuation] warnings," said Yajaira Aragon, a manager with IEHP's BHCM team. "The challenge is some of our members evacuated to areas like Los Angeles or Murrieta, so we've been working as a team to find solutions to their care needs."

The Line Fire began on Sept. 5, quickly burning thousands of acres and impacting thousands of residents in and around the city of Highland. As of Tuesday, Sept. 10, more than 23,000 people were under evacuation orders and another 94,000 were under evacuation warnings, according to the Southern California News Group . As of publication, the fire has burned 26,516 acres and is threatening 36,328 structures. It is only 5% contained .

Supporting its member population and the communities within its reach of service falls under the umbrella of IEHP's mission, vision and values, which call for creating opportunities to optimal wellness, including in times of crisis.

"The health and safety of our members is our top priority," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Our team stands ready to provide our community with the resources they need to get through this emergency."

During the 2023 snowstorm that severely impacted the small mountain community of Crestline, IEHP organized a massive food giveaway to support residents who went days without gas or power and lost perishable goods as a result.

"The Line Fire is affecting the entire region as a whole," said Anita Holmes, IEHP's director of integrated care. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected, and we are just grateful we are able to reach out and provide support during this time."

Residents who were evacuated from their homes can find shelter at:



Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 Seventh St., Victorville

Those unable to evacuate with their pets can have them temporarily housed at the Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way, at no cost.

IEHP receives updated reports from agencies at the front lines of the Line Fire and will continue to provide support services on an as-needed basis. Members in need of immediate services can call IEHP Member Services as 1-800-440-IEHP (4347).

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

