Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For August 2024


9/10/2024 4:31:14 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.1 billion as of August 31, 2024, an increase of $3.5 billion from assets under management of $84.6 billion at July 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.7 billion and net inflows of $8 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.

Assets Under Management
 (unaudited)



($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

7/31/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

8/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:





Advisory

$19,292

($7)

$918

-

$20,203


Japan Subadvisory

8,656

25

506

(58)

9,129


Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,816

(45)

325

-

6,096

Total Institutional Accounts

33,764

(27)

1,749

(58)

35,428

Open-end Funds

39,420

34

1,573

(43)

40,984

Closed-end Funds

11,391

1

347

(51)

11,688

Total AUM

$84,575

$8

$3,669

($152)

$88,100

About Cohen & Steers.
 Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

