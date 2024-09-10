G2 Capital Advisors Strengthens Leadership Welcoming Three Industry Veterans As Managing Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors, a leading and restructuring advisory firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its teams with the appointment of three highly accomplished Managing Directors to its platform: John "JT" Engstrom, Mike Flynn, and Morgan Ley. These seasoned professionals bring extensive experience across key sectors, further enhancing G2's industry credentials and commitment to delivering exceptional client results.

John "JT" Engstrom , formerly an Operating Executive at FreightWaves, Investment Banker at STIFEL, and Senior Partner at Venture 53, brings a wealth of experience in logistics and supply chain advisory to G2's Transportation & Logistics team. Widely regarded as an industry thought leader, JT has driven operational efficiencies and strategic growth for clients by leveraging innovative solutions. At G2, he will help lead the firm's efforts to expand its logistics advisory practice, harnessing his vast expertise and robust network in transportation, contract logistics and final mile delivery.

Michael Flynn , an accomplished executive with extensive leadership experience in the Industrials & Manufacturing sector, brings decades of operational and investment banking advisory expertise to G2. Prior to joining G2, Michael held senior roles at Capital One Securities, Entia Ventures and Bank of America, where he was instrumental in driving large-scale transformations, optimizing operations, and executing critical growth initiatives for global strategics and private equity backed companies. His proven ability to lead organizations through complex challenges, combined with his deep industry knowledge and relationship management skills, will strengthen G2's presence in the Industrials & Manufacturing sector.

Morgan Ley joins G2 Capital Advisors' Consumer & Retail team following a distinguished career at Canaccord Genuity, where he served as Managing Director in the U.S. Investment Banking division. Prior to Canaccord, Morgan held senior roles at Raymond James and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, where he built a strong reputation for executing both public and private transactions. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory for middle-market companies, specializing in the consumer retail and sustainability sectors. His deep expertise in deal structuring and capital markets, combined with his client-centric approach, will further elevate G2's capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome

JT, Mike and Morgan to G2 Capital Advisors," said Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors. "Each of these impressive leaders brings a unique perspective for their respective industries and a deep commitment to client success. Their addition to our senior team deepens our existing industry sector focus and reinforces our dedication to providing best-in-class investment banking and advisory services."

The addition of these three highly respected Managing Directors reflects G2's continued growth and commitment to attracting top-tier talent, expanding its sector expertise, and continuing to deliver innovative and value-driven solutions to clients navigating today's dynamic marketplace. Their combined expertise will further G2's mission to provide unparalleled advisory services tailored to the unique needs of each client.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be our clients' trusted advisors of choice, including corporations and institutional investors. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact: Jennifer Johnson | Head of Marketing

G2 Capital Advisors LLC

Mobile 978.204.8050

420 Boylston Street, Suite 302 | Boston, MA 02116

[email protected] |

SOURCE G2 Capital Advisors