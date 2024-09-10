Newlake Capital Partners To Present At The Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference On September 18-19Th
9/10/2024 4:31:07 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of Real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap conference to be held September 18-19, 2024.
Sidoti Small Cap Conference Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
Speaker: Anthony Coniglio, President & CEO
Webcast:
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit .
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
...
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (570) 209-2947
