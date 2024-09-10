Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Parker, Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail , is coming soon to Scott Avenue off of South Parker Road in Parker, Colorado. of the Sales Center and model homes is currently underway and sales will begin in early 2025.



Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail will include 102 home sites, offering an elevated selection of ranch-style home designs with unrivaled personalization options. Residents will enjoy a seamless blend of nature and the elegance of mid-century modern architectural style with four home designs ranging from 1,746 to 2,118+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the low $700,000s.









“With distinctive architectural features and ranch-style floor plans designed for today's home buyers, the new homes at Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Parker's most desirable communities,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

Home buyers will have access to exclusive amenities, including pickleball courts, walking trails, and direct access to the Cherry Creek Trail. Surrounded by shops, restaurants, golf courses, and more, the area offers an array of recreation and entertainment opportunities. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly ranked Douglas County School District.

Major highways including Interstates 25 and 70, and Highways 83 and E-470 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail , offering homeowners convenient access to Denver Tech Center, Inverness Tech Center, and Downtown Castle Rock.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Colorado include Allison Ranch , Montaine , Regency at Montaine (55+), Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley , and Toll Brothers at Macanta . More communities coming soon include Heights at DTC , ParkVue on the Platte , and Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch .

For more information on Toll Brothers new home communities in Colorado, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado .









