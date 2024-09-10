Analog Devices To Participate In J.P. Morgan 15Th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference
Date
9/10/2024 4:16:55 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI ) today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief financial Officer, Richard Puccio, will discuss business topics and trends at the J.P. Morgan 15th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference, located in London, England on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10:00
a.m. BST.
The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices' website at href="" rel="nofollow" analo . An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.
About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:
ADI )
is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at
and on LinkedIn
and
Twitter (X) .
For more information, please contact:
Michael Lucarelli
Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Analog Devices, Inc.
781-461-3282
[email protected]
SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.
MENAFN10092024003732001241ID1108659317
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.