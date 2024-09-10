(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar General" or "the Company") (NYSE: DG ). Investors who purchased Dollar General securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/DG .

Investigation Details

On August 29, 2024, Dollar General lowered its outlook for same-store sales and per share. According to CNBC, CEO Todd Vasos said, "While we believe the softer sales trends are partially attributable to a core customer who feels financially constrained, we know the importance of controlling what we can control." Following this news, shares of Dollar General dropped 32% on the same day.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Dollar General securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/DG . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

