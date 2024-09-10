SPR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz And Grossman, LLC Announces An Investigation Into Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm!
Date
9/10/2024 4:16:55 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit") (NYSE: SPR ) and The Boeing Company ("Boeing") (NYSE: BA ). Investors who purchased Spirit and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/SPR .
Investigation Details
The investigation concerns whether Spirit's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties and failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.
In July 2024, Spirit announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Boeing would acquire Spirit for $37.25 per share in Boeing common stock.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Spirit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/SPR . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10092024003732001241ID1108659314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.