ASSA ABLOY Acquires Level Lock In The US

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Level Lock, a technology solutions business based in Redwood City, California.
"I am very pleased to welcome Level Lock into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This Acquisition is an exciting technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.
"The acquisition of Level Lock complements ASSA ABLOY's Technology portfolio and strengthens our digital offering across multiple businesses in the Americas division," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Their innovative platform provides an easy transition from mechanical locking to digital access solutions with minimal effort."
Level Lock was founded in 2016 and has some 70 employees. The main office is located in Redwood City, California, USA.
Sales for 2023 amounted to about MUSD 16 (approx. MSEK 170). The acquisition will be dilutive to EPS from the start.
About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.
