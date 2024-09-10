Iridium To Participate In Fall Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Iridium Communications (Nasdaq: IRDM ) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that Company executives will participate in fall investor conferences:



The Deutsche 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The 6th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software & Cloud Communications on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The Raymond James

TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at . Each webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium®

is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles, Inc. and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in

McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit .

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7570

[email protected]



Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7421

[email protected]

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.