Iridium To Participate In Fall Investor Conferences

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM ) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that Company executives will participate in fall investor conferences:
The Deutsche bank 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
The 6th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software & Cloud Communications conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
The Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
The Raymond James
TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at . Each webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.
About Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium®
is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles, Inc. and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in
McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit .
Investor Contact:
Kenneth Levy
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
[email protected]
