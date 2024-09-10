Press Release: Orange Issues New Bonds For A Total Notional Of 600 Million Euros

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Paris, 10 September 2024 Not for distribution in the United States of America Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of 600 million euros Orange issues a EUR 600 million 10.3-year at 3.250%.

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread EUR Fixed rate Jan. 2035 600 million 3.250% m/s + 88 bps

Barclays, BBVA, J.P. Morgan, Natixis, Santander and UniCredit are acting as Bookrunners.

Natixis and Santander are acting as Global Coordinators.

With this offering, Orange is pursuing its prudent and active balance sheet management policy.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan 'Lead the Future', built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. 'Lead the Future' capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: , and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @presseorange.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

