Global Water Resources To Present At Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities being held virtually on September 19, 2024.









Global Water Resource's CEO, Ron Fleming, its SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, and the company's chief operating officer, Chris Krygier are scheduled to present to the conference in a virtual fireside chat. Afterward, they will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on Thursday, September 19 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be available for replay here and via a link in the investors section at .

Management will discuss the drivers behind the company's growth in the second quarter of 2024, with revenue up 3.9% to $13.5 million and net income $0.07 per share. The strong performance continues to support its monthly-paid dividend totaling $0.30096 per share on an annualized basis.

Management will also discuss the company's market leadership in utility consolidation, automation and water resource management, as well as its active M&A program that has been expanding the company's portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water Resources, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .



About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of 17.0 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks' Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit .

Company Contact:

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at