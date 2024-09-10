R. Lee Mahee Launches“In The Name Of Liberty And Democracy” At The 2024 Manila International Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A veteran's personal reflection on civil rights and the Vietnam War.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. veteran and author, R. Lee Mahee, shares his thought-provoking book,“In The Name of Liberty and Democracy : Personal Reflections on Civil Rights and the War in Vietnam,” at the highly anticipated 2024 Manila International Fair. The launch, in partnership with Writers' Branding and The Reading Glass Books, will take place at Booth 2-80 on September 12, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.Mahee's book is a deeply personal exploration of the intersecting struggles of war and civil rights. The narrative mirrors his experience as a young Black man, through the character of the protagonist named Richard, serving in Vietnam, a period marked by internal and external battles.In the story, Richard's return to Vietnam, four decades later, to teach an MBA course in Hanoi, becomes the focal point of the narrative and its reflections. In the very city where he once viewed its people as enemies, Richard now encounters the sons and daughters of those he once fought against.The book offers a rare, intimate perspective on the Vietnam War, blending Mahee's military experiences with his insights on the civil rights movement in America. It explores the complex emotions of returning to a country that once symbolized turmoil and strife and offers a unique look at the reconciliation process-both personal and political.R. Lee Mahee, who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Pleiku, Vietnam, brings his extensive background in business, management, and academia to his writing, offering readers a reflective, nuanced view of history. The book launch promises to be a remarkable event, highlighting a powerful narrative that bridges generations and nations.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

