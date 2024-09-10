Sportsedtv Partners With CPS SCORE! To Launch“Back To The Basics” Initiative For 5Th/6Th Grade Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SportsEdTV is proud to announce its partnership with Chicago Public (CPS) as part of the new“Back to the Basics” 5th/6th Grade Initiative for Fall 2024. Designed to simplify sports education and refocus on the fundamentals, the program will offer a comprehensive 10-week volleyball lesson curriculum developed by SportsEdTV Executive Volleyball Director Dr. Gylton Da Matta.

The Office of Sports Administration (OSA) at CPS aims to bring the spotlight back to skill development and education through this initiative, which has two core goals: Simplify the game for young athletes and educate students on the fundamentals of volleyball.

“We believe that getting back to basics is the foundation for success in sports,” said Jenni Dant, Athletic Program Administrator for Chicago Public Schools.“On behalf of CPS and the Office of Sports Administration, we are thrilled to have secured such an expert in the field like Dr. Da Matta. His 25+ years of experience and specialized expertise in volleyball development will be the gateway to success for our young athletes.”

This Fall, CPS SCORE will introduce programming that focuses on individual skill development and understanding the rules of the game. 5th and 6th grade students will participate in the "Back to the Basics" initiative, emphasizing learning, growth, and having fun-rather than competition. Coaches will be required to attend professional development clinics to support their instruction, and students will engage in four game-like days to apply what they've learned in a supportive environment. These games will not count towards a record, ensuring the focus remains on skill-building.

Dr. Gylton Da Matta, a distinguished educator and volleyball expert, has been instrumental in developing the program's volleyball curriculum. With extensive experience consulting for USA Volleyball High Performance, the Brazilian Volleyball Federation, and other elite volleyball organizations, Dr. Da Matta brings unparalleled knowledge to the initiative. His innovative Awesome Volleyball Method will be featured, providing CPS coaches and students with weekly practice plans and access to exclusive instructional videos through SportsEdTV.

“We are honored to contribute to such an important initiative for young athletes,” said Dr. Da Matta.“Our goal is to offer a curriculum that builds strong volleyball fundamentals and fosters a love for the game.”



For more information about the "Back to the Basics" initiative, please visit CPS SCORE! website or learn more about Dr. Gylton Da Matta at SportsEdTV Coach Profile.

