(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond & Trade Communications, LLC today announced the launch of Jobminder365, a mobile career documentation app available on and Android, that makes it easier to develop, file and store first-hand accounts of job performance, workplace challenges and professional experiences. Features allow users to record and video, take photos and scan documents within the app or upload existing content to a keep general record of performance, set goals or prove mistreatment. Records are searchable and can be exported to a personal email address.

Jobminder365 logo

Continue Reading

"It's important to have a central location to journal honestly about the workplace experience and store content away from the employer's network," says Raslyn Wooten, creator of Jobminder365. "We created a tool that helps streamline the process of career documentation, a daily task that can be time-consuming and difficult to manage over time."

Users build profiles and populate information, including job title, colleagues, managers and human resources partners to create journal entries that are typed or entered as voice notes. Entries are placed under categories to track performance, feedback, projects, wellness, meetings, emails, incidents and corrective action plans. Photos, recordings and documents can be attached as support.

"We have to take ownership of our careers," she says. "Our app provides the structure needed to assess when it's time to ask for a raise, work smarter, look for another job or contact an attorney."

For more information visit: ; IG: @jobminder365

Bond & Trade Communications, LLC is a full-service communications agency that provides public relations strategies, multidimensional content, reputation management, crisis strategies and workplace tools. .

SOURCE Bond & Trade, LLC