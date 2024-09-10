Aware Recovery Care And Hartford Healthcare Partner To Broaden Access To Addiction Treatment Services Across Connecticut

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will help more Connecticut residents achieve lasting recovery from drug and alcohol use disorders

Wallingford, CT, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware Recovery Care, a pioneer in the in-home mental and substance use disorder industry, announced today a long-term collaborative care partnership agreement with Hartford HealthCare's Behavioral Health Network. The partnership brings together two Connecticut-based organizations dedicated to helping people achieve lasting recovery through evidence-based and compassionate care.

With the collaboration, the two entities will draw on their strengths to help close gaps in access to drug and alcohol use disorder treatment services in Connecticut. Their primary offerings include Aware's in-home addiction treatment (IHAT) and virtual detox and medication assisted treatment (MAT) services, and Hartford HealthCare's statewide Behavioral Health Network as well as its newly opened residential care facility, The Ridge Recovery Center .

Hartford HealthCare's Jonathan Craig Allen, MD, Vice President of Addiction Services for the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network, will take on an additional role as Medical Director of the collaboration, working on clinical integration while driving a new model to better serve the community.

Dr. Allen is a member of the state advisory board for the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, chair of the treatment committee for the Alcohol and Drug Policy Council, a member of the Connecticut Medical Society's addiction medicine committee and opioid task force, and is the president of the Connecticut chapter of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

With a focus on delivering comprehensive, personalized, and science-based care, Aware and Hartford HealthCare will work together on several initiatives to benefit Connecticut's communities that are touched by addiction, including:



Increase access to comprehensive, coordinated substance use disorder care for Hartford HealthCare employees and jointly served communities that may benefit from medical treatment and/or management offered by each organization's treatment teams.

Increasing quality of care and improving outcomes by creating a joint executive governance committee and appointing a Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network physician as an Aware medical director. Building an innovative partnership platform for the benefit of payers, accountable care organizations, physician groups, self-insured employers, and patients and families jointly served across Connecticut.

“I am thrilled to partner with a world-class organization in our home state of Connecticut that shares Aware's commitment to delivering best-in-class addiction treatment services. Together, we will increase access to high-quality healthcare services and improve outcomes, patient experience, and satisfaction for the benefit of stakeholders and communities we jointly serve,” said Dr. Brian Holzer, CEO of Aware Recovery Care.

“We are exceptionally proud to partner with Aware Recovery Care and collaborate to make access to high-quality addiction treatment services a reality for more patients,” said James O'Dea, PhD, Senior Vice President of the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network.“Our organizations share the same goal to remove barriers and make it easier for more people to get timely, effective treatment for substance use disorder.”

Founded in Connecticut, Aware now operates in 11 states.

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction recover at home through its groundbreaking, evidence-based in-home addiction treatment (IHAT) model. By transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering collaborative care with lived experience to those in need, Aware empowers individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options. Aware now operates in 11 states (CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, ME, MA, NH, OH, RI, VA) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

Learn more about Aware's impact on addiction.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 41,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare's unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity, and excellence. Its care-delivery system - with nearly 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities - includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program, and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 23,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled excellence at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Ayer Neuroscience, Behavioral Health, Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart & Vascular, Orthopedics, and Tallwood Urology & Kidney. Visit Hartford HealthCare at and stay connected through newsletters and social media.

