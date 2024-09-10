The Stand Raises $45,000 In Two Months To Support Families With Critically-Ill Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership with Miracles for Kids Exceeds Fundraising Goal Through“Cookies n' Dreams” Milkshake Campaign

- Zachary Wishengrad, Vice President of The StandIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Stand , Southern California's beloved restaurant chain, and Orange County based non-profit Miracles for Kids are thrilled to announce the success of their recent partnership to raise funds and awareness for families with critically ill children.Through the creation of the limited-time-offer, a "Cookies n' Dreams" milkshake, along with a series of in-store and online fundraising efforts, The Stand and its loyal customers raised an impressive $45,000 in just two months. The funds will provide crucial wraparound services to support families in need, helping them navigate the emotional and financial challenges they face when raising a child fighting for their life.From July 1st to August 31st, The Stand donated $2 for every "Cookies n' Dreams" milkshake sold and pledged to match donations up to $10,000. Thanks to overwhelming support from the community and The Stand's commitment to matching donations, the goal was achieved swiftly.“This accomplishment is a testament to what local businesses can do to support their communities," said Zachary Wishengrad, Vice President of The Stand.“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated and to our partners at Miracles for Kids. The outpouring of support from our customers truly shows the power of the community coming together for a greater cause.”The "Cookies n' Dreams" milkshake, a delicious blend of vanilla ice cream and crushed OREO cookies, quickly became a favorite among customers, with sales surging across all 19 of The Stand's California locations. The initiative not only brought smiles to those enjoying the milkshakes but also directly benefited families facing immense hardships.Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids, expressed her gratitude for the partnership:“The Stand's generosity and dedication to helping families in need have made a tremendous impact and in such a short amount of time. Their support has allowed us to continue providing essential resources for families caring for critically-ill children. We couldn't be more thankful for their efforts and the kindness of their customers.”The Stand's success in raising $45,000 this summer underscores the important role local businesses can play in giving back to their communities. By providing a simple yet impactful way for customers to contribute, The Stand proved that even a milkshake can shake things up for good, and make a real difference in the lives of those in need.For more information about The Stand's charitable initiatives , visit , and to continue supporting the families of Miracles for Kids in the non-profit's 20th year of service, please visit thestand .# # #About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children's, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children's, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and Children's Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.About The StandThe Stand is a family-owned and operated restaurant chain that has been redefining casual dining and American classics for 20 years. Known for its commitment to quality and community, The Stand offers a variety of flavorful dishes across its 20 locations in California, from Santa Clara to San Diego, including newly opened restaurants in Chino Hills, Long Beach, Carmel Mountain San Diego, and Houston, Texas. Whether enjoying a meal with family, grabbing a quick bite on the go, or catering to your home or office, The Stand provides a welcoming atmosphere and delicious menu options that indulge all tastes. Follow @TheStandRestaurants on Instagram to view tantalizing tastes and download their app for daily deals. For more information about The Stand and its charitable initiatives, visit .

