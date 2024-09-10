Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) Makes TSX Venture Top Volume Leader And Percentage Gainer List On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV:AIR ) (FRA:CKU) (OTCQB:CLRMF), a development and exploration company advancing its flagship, 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals ("TBN") project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The stock made the TSXV top volume leader and top percentage gainer lists on news .Clean Air is currently trading at 0.0550, up 0.0200, gaining 57.14% on volume of over 4.2 million shares.

The company announced assay results from the first two (2) holes drilled this summer at its 100%-owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project ("TBN").

Assay highlights include:

51.79 m of 4.92 g/t Pt, 4.66 g/t Pd, 1.07% Cu and 0.55% Ni from 86 m downhole in Hole CL24-001, including

11.51 g/t Pt, 10.64 g/t Pd, 2.61% Cu and 1.25% Ni over 9.29 m from 128 m, and

25.82 g/t Pt, 24.50 g/t Pd, 6.94% Cu and 3.87 % Ni over 0.97 m from 136.3 m (Massive Sulphides).

31.40 m of 4.22g/t Pt, 4.04g/t Pd, 0.95% Cu and 0.56% Ni from 118 m downhole in Hole CL24-003, including

12.25m of 5.56g/t Pt, 5.48 g/t Pd, 1.19% Cu, 0.70% Ni, from 123 m.

