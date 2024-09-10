CAE Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. September 16, 2024 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CAE Inc . ("CAE" or the "Company") (NYSE: CAE) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 11, 2022 – May 21, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). CAE investors have until September 16, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants did not inform investors that: (1) several of CAE's fixed-price Defense contracts from before COVID had suffered major cost overruns due to supply chain and labor problems caused by the pandemic, which negatively affected the segment's profit and operating margin; (2) the Company had not managed to cut hard costs or improve operational efficiency adequately, especially for these contracts, which required a reassessment of the Defense business and led to significant charges; and (3) consequently, the Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and future prospects were either misleading or not based on reasonable information at the time.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising