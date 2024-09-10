Bershan Shaw Launches Revolutionary Mental Wellness App, URAWARRIOR, Sparking A Nationwide Movement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- URAWarrior , a leading mental wellness platform, is proud to announce the official launch of its new mobile app and nationwide movement in partnership with Founding Farmers . The launch will take place on Tuesday, September 10th, at Founding Farmers Fishers Bakers, coinciding with National Prevention Day.



The URAWarrior Mental Wellness App is designed to provide users with accessible tools to manage stress, anxiety, and overall mental through personalized programs, mindfulness exercises, and supportive content. Through its partnership with Founding Farmers, URAWarrior aims to raise awareness of mental wellness in the hospitality industry and beyond.



Bershan Shaw wasn't born a warrior-she became one. After being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and given just three months to live during her clinical trial, she knew her fight wasn't just against cancer, but for something much bigger. As a world-renowned Executive Coach, whose expertise has been showcased on the OWN and Bravo networks, she was driven by a deep commitment to creating a safe haven for individuals facing mental health challenges. This passion led her to develop URAWARRIOR, a positive and inclusive mental wellness app designed to be free of bullying, trolling, and negativity. The platform empowers users to engage anonymously if they wish, fostering a supportive and non-judgmental environment.



“Mental health is a crucial component of overall wellness, and we're thrilled to partner with Founding Farmers to offer this innovative solution to both their employees and the public,” said Bershan Shaw, CEO of URAWarrior.“This app gives users an experience tailored to their mental wellness needs, helping them take proactive steps toward self-care.”





URAWARRIOR is already making waves across the country. At a time when countless people are suffering in silence, this app offers a much-needed solution. Bershan has teamed up with Dan Simons, founder of Founding Farmers, to amplify the movement. Together, they are traveling nationwide, impacting lives in key sectors: the Food & Beverage industry, Healthcare, Universities & Colleges, and Corporate environments.



Founding Farmers, known for its farmer-owned, community-centric approach to dining, has long emphasized health and wellness, not only through its food but also through its workplace culture. As part of this partnership, Founding Farmers will integrate URAWarrior's tools to support their employees' mental wellness, offering them free access to the app's premium features.



“At Founding Farmers, we've always been about more than just food. Supporting the mental health of our team and community is essential, and partnering with UR Warrior allows us to offer a much-needed resource to both our employees and guests,” said Dan Simons, co-owner of Founding Farmers.



To celebrate the launch, Founding Farmers will host a special invitation-only event at Founding Farmers Fishers Bakers, located at the Georgetown Waterfront, featuring a wellness-themed menu and live demonstrations of the app's features. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with mental health experts and learn more about how the URAWarrior app can support their well-being.



