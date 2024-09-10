(MENAFN- The Rio Times) AngloGold Ashanti, a global leader in production, has unveiled plans to acquire rival Centamin for $2.5 billion.



This strategic move will significantly boost AngloGold's output and strengthen its foothold in Africa .



The deal offers a substantial premium for Centamin shareholders, valuing each share at 163 pence.



This represents a 36.7% increase over the previous day's closing price. The will bring Centamin's prized Sukari mine in Egypt into AngloGold's diverse portfolio.



Sukari mine, a jewel in Centamin's crown, boasts impressive gold reserves of 5.8 million ounces.







With a projected lifespan of 13 years, the mine presents lucrative opportunities for growth and expansion. AngloGold aims to leverage its industry expertise to maximize the mine's potential.



This merger comes at a time of soaring gold prices, which have surged 30% in the past year.



The precious metal reached record highs last month, driven by increased demand for safe-haven assets. This bullish market has spurred gold miners to actively seek new assets.



Upon completion of the deal, AngloGold shareholders will hold a majority stake of 83.6% in the combined entity.



Centamin investors will retain the remaining 16.4%. AngloGold anticipates positive financial outcomes, expecting the deal to enhance free cash flow per share within the first year.



Centamin's board has expressed its intention to recommend shareholder approval for the deal.



The company recently reported robust financial performance, with substantial free cash flow generation in the early months of the third quarter.

Golden Giants Merge: AngloGold Aims for Centamin's Egyptian Treasure

This acquisition marks a significant consolidation in the gold mining sector. It follows a trend of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry, as companies seek to optimize operations and increase production capacity.



As economic conditions evolve, industry experts predict more acquisition offers in the near future.



This ongoing consolidation could reshape the global gold mining landscape, potentially leading to increased efficiency and production across the sector.

