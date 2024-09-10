Can India Play Role In Resolving Gaza War? Israel Envoy Says THIS...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gaza-Israel War: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has hailed India's 'global role' and its manifestation in West Asia when asked if New Delhi could play a role in resolving the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On Tuesday, Azar noted that it was up to India to decide on mediating and resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. He mentioned the 'great relations' between India's Prime Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking about India's influence, Azar added,“The initiative we saw last year of the growing bonds between India and the UAE and how they have been concluding agreements that would allow India to connect better to the Gulf”.

The statement comes as India and the UAE ink a pact that provides a framework for providing services for operating and maintaining nuclear plants in the emirate.

“It serves as a hub to connect east and west,” Azar commented.

India's policy towards Palestine has been longstanding and consistent. According to an official statement by the Indian government, India has supported a negotiated two-state solution towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel .

On the ongoing Gaza war , India condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 by the Hamas fighters. India also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

“We have called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy", read an official statement by MEA.

Over 40,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as Israel has been pounding the area for 11 months now. On Tuesday, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israeli forces were 'near' to completing their 'mission in Gaza. He added the forces would now focus on turning to the country's northern border with Lebanon.