Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Junior Doctors Reject Mamata Banerjee's Talks Offer, Say 'Will Continue To Protest Until...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata rape-murder case : Protesting doctors on Tuesday rejected the West Bengal government's invitation for talks and have vowed to continue their protest and cease work in response to the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital .

"We are protesting outside Swasthya Bhavan , so what was the need of the Principal Secretary to communicate with us through e-mail? We are ready for dialogue. We have clearly conveyed our demands to all... We will continue to protest until our demands are fulfilled," one of the agitating junior doctors said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had invited the junior doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat on Tuesday to address the issue.

Inviting the protesting junior doctors for meeting, West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam sent a mail, "Your small delegation (maximum 10 persons) may visit 'Nabanna' now to meet government representatives."

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was waiting for the agitating doctors till 7.30 pm but no one came from their side.

“At 6.10 pm, an email was sent to them (the protesting doctors) by Principal Secretary Health requesting 10 of them to come to Nabanna and to talk to the supreme authority of the state administration. Till 7.30 pm, our CM waited but nothing came from the end of the agitating doctors. Therefore at 7.30pm, she left the premises. She has always been requesting the junior doctors to come back to their services because this is a service for the common people and they should not be deprived, but we find that it has not been done,” Bhattacharya said at a press conference.

However, the agitating junior doctor called the email as an "insult," citing their demand for Nigam's resignation and the limit on representation.

"Restricting number of representatives for meeting with state govt officials to 10 humiliating for us," said agitating junior doctors.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court directed the protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm Tuesday, and reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work.



