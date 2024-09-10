HDFC Bank Fined ₹1.91 Crore, Axis Bank Penalized ₹1 Crore For Non-Compliance With RBI Directions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Reserve bank of India (RBI) has fined HDFC Bank Limited Rs1.91 crore and penalized Axis Bank Limited ₹1 crore.
The central bank said in a statement that HDFC Bank , India's leading private sector bank , has been charged a penalty for non-compliance with certain directions of RBI on interest rates on deposits, recovery agents engaged by banks and customer service in banks.
The central bank conducted a statutory inspection on March 31, 2022, and issued a show cause notice. Based on the show cause notice and oral hearings conducted by the RBI, it decided to penalise HDFC Bank for giving depositors gifts costing more than ₹250 crore when accepting deposits. Also Read
The bank also opened savings accounts for ineligible entities and failed to ensure customers were not contacted before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the central bank has fined Axis Bank for violating certain regulations of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and for non-compliance with specific directions issued by RBI on interest rates on deposits, know your customer (KYC), and credit flow to agriculture for collateral-free agricultural loans.
The Central Bank conducted a statutory inspection regarding Axis Bank's financial position on March 31, 2023. Based on the inspection, the central bank issued a show cause notice for non-compliance, the bank said in a statement.
Based on Axis Bank's reply to the notice, RBI concluded that the bank opened savings accounts for ineligible entities and allotted multiple customer identification codes to a few customers instead of a Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC). Also Read
Additionally, Axis Bank obtained collateral security for agricultural loans up ₹1.60 lakh in some cases, and one of its wholly owned subsidiaries took over the business of a service provider, which is not permitted by the RBI. Also Read
Pertinently, HDFC Bank reported a drop of two per cent in net profit at ₹16,175 crore in April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25).
