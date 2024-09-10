Avelo Airlines Flies Uconn Men's NCAA Basketball Champions To White House Victory Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Avelo Founder and CEO Andrew Levy

said, "As a proud partner of UConn Athletics, we are honored to have the privilege (for the second time) of flying the Huskies to Washington, D.C. to meet The President. As Connecticut's Hometown Airline, we applaud and share the team's unrivaled commitment to excellence and teamwork. Congratulations and we look forward to welcoming you aboard this hard-earned and well-deserved trip to the White House."

Avelo is flying the team on one of its 19 Next-Generation 737 jetliners. The flight departed Hartford, Connecticut's Bradley International Airport (BDL) at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning for Washington's Dulles International Airport (IAD). The flight lasted approximately 90 minutes. Avelo will fly the team back to Hartford later today.



Connecticut's Hometown Airline

New Haven is Avelo's largest base – employing over 250 Crewmembers supporting eight aircraft which fly to over 25 nonstop destinations. Since taking flight at HVN in November 2021, Avelo has flown more than 2.5 million Customers at Tweed.

Beginning in November, Avelo will debut at BDL with five new nonstop routes including the airlines first scheduled international flights with service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), along with domestic routes to Houston, Texas (HOU), two Florida destinations: Daytona Beach (DAB) and Orlando / Lakeland (LAL) and two popular North Carolina destinations: Charlotte / Concord (USA) and Wilmington (ILM).

Avelo will also begin a nonstop route to New Orleans (MSY) from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) on November 14.

Levy

added, "UConn's selection of Avelo for this important and exciting mission is a strong vote of confidence in the industry-leading reliability and caring Soul of Service our team works tirelessly to deliver every day on every flight."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 5.4 million Customers on over 42,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 destinations spanning 23 states, Puerto Rico and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir .

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 19 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica and Mexico, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). On October 24, 2024, Avelo will open its Central Florida Base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

