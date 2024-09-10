Laserfiche Wins Ninth Wealthmanagement Industry Award In Document Management Category

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Laserfiche - the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process - announced its ninth WealthManagement Award (the“Wealthies”) in the Providers – Document Management category for its generative AI document summarization tool. Released earlier this year, Laserfiche AI Document Summarization enables wealth management firms to unlock value in their content, allowing for streamlined information processing and more informed decision making.

“Laserfiche continues to foster efficient operations for wealth management firms through innovative automated solutions and modern information management,” said Joman Kwong, strategic solutions manager, financial services, at Laserfiche.“By embracing hyperautomation and generative AI tools to streamline back-end processes and address compliance requirements, firms better position their advisors to focus on improving the omni-channel customer experience.”

Laserfiche is a trusted partner of leading wealth management firms that use its content services and process automation tools to digitally transform operations, reducing manual tasks and administrative costs. Advisory firms use Laserfiche to establish a cohesive digital ecosystem, unifying business-critical technologies, such as CRM and e-signature applications, into a single source of truth. Laserfiche AI Document Summarization further boosts productivity by reducing the time it takes to analyze growing amounts of financial documents, reports and client communications.

Laserfiche will continually add AI-powered capabilities and innovations to support organizations' transformation initiatives, allowing them to gain control of processes and deploy AI at scale.

Each year, the Wealthies recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Nominations are assessed by an esteemed panel of industry experts and influencers, who this year judged a competitive field of over 1,000 entries from more than 400 companies.

To learn more about Laserfiche solutions for wealth management, visit the Laserfiche website .

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations globally to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry - including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing - use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink