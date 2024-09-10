Fortune And Great Place To Work Name CATIC To 2024 Best Workplaces In Real Estate List, Ranking No. 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected CATIC for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real EstateTM List. This is CATIC's second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 13th place. Earning a spot means that CATIC is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the real estate industry.

"We are grateful for our hard working and dedicated employees who have made us a part of this prestigious list," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO of the CATIC Family of Companies. "Our people make working at CATIC a truly special experience every day. We have built a strong culture of collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible honor." Damon Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, added, "We are excited and thankful to be recognized again this year. Our amazing employees continue to be the key differentiating factor that makes CATIC a great place to work. They remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding our core values in various ways and clearly understand the importance of doing their part to establish an engaging and inclusive workplace culture every day."

CATIC was previously ranked #21 on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Real Estate List. In 2023, CATIC was also named to the Hartford Courant Top Workplaces List for the sixth year in a row and the company successfully renewed its Great Place to Work Certification. Earlier this year, the company was also named to the USA Today Top Workplaces List and received recognition as a Monster Remote Work Top Workplaces Winner.

About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently the ninth largest title insurance underwriter in the United States and is the premier underwriter exclusively for independent agents. CATIC offers standard ALTA policies and expanded protection policies for both residential and commercial properties. The company is licensed in 44 states and is currently doing business in 25 states. CATIC is currently partnered with over 2,400 independent agents nationwide and is committed to preserving the independent agent's critical role in the real estate eco-system. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and numerous other local land title associations. For its stability and dependability in the market, CATIC has earned an A' rating from

Demotech

and an A- rating from Kroll Bond Ratings . For more information about the company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune

Best Workplaces in Real Estate

by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those, more than 29,000 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the real estate industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback.

Company rankings are derived from 60

employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . To eligible for this list, companies must have at least 10 employees. Read the full methodology .

