ONE NETWORK FOR UNDERGROUND MINING MOBILE HIGH-SPEED DATA, VOICE, AND VIDEO

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation , the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Crossover Distribution, a leading wireless solutions provider skilled in design and engineering expertise to support North America, together bring high-speed data, voice, and using one to underground at the working face. T latest video case study reflects the proof of concept at the NORCAT Underground Centre in Sudbury, Ontario (Canada). The success will also be displayed at this month's MINExpo International in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall in Booth #10741 from September 24th to 26th.

Rajant's Kinetic Mesh is underground mining's one network for multiple applications:



Data, Voice, and Video

High-speed Internet at the Face

Tele-operations from Surface

PTP Micro-second Time Stamping

Real-Time Seismic and Gas Monitoring

Emergency Detection and Alerts Plus, Telemetry, Tracking, Gas Monitoring and More

“Mines are looking for a solution to put surface applications underground,” shares Darrell Gillis, Rajant Sales Director – Canada.“Without a high-speed network, you can't do it. Simple Wi-Fi doesn't work because it's blocked by equipment or a single point of failure. Further, a big part of the Rajant solution for underground is having the BreadCrumb wireless nodes on the mobile equipment and extending or strengthening the network. If you can get that data off that machine in real-time would be a huge cost savings. You don't need all the separate networks. This is one network for all.”

Crossover Executive Vice President Darin Gibbons says,“A person walking around with a VHF radio can talk from the surface, or anywhere underground, throughout the network to a smartphone. What the Rajant network does, by extending that coverage into that part of the mine, is allow the worker to always be in contact and improve efficiencies because he's not walking back periodically to talk back to the mine supervisor or other operations people. You get to use all these smartphone features underground where the workers are working.”

About Crossover Distribution

Crossover is more than a distribution partner for many of the world's top wireless broadband and in-building wireless/distributed antenna systems (DAS) manufacturers. Crossover is more than an engineering firm with world-class engineers utilizing powerful software tools, like Pathloss and iBwave. We are your“5G Wireless Technology Partner” for solutions that just work. Crossover was founded in 2007 by a group of industry veterans looking to bring a new approach to how wireless solutions are sold and supported in the North American market. Focused on Best-of-Class wireless solutions, Crossover provides skilled design and implementation engineering expertise with every product sold to ensure your network build is a success. We don't just bridge the gap; we help you Crossover. Visit crossoverdistribution.com.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

