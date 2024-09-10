Connectwise Accelerates Next Generation Of Data Protection And Cybersecurity For Msps With Acquisitions Of Axcient And Skykick

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , a leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axcient , an award-winning provider of data protection and disaster recovery solutions, with the transaction expected to close in the coming weeks. In addition, ConnectWise has acquired SkyKick, a pioneer and leader in cloud backup and management software. These acquisitions significantly enhance ConnectWise's cybersecurity and data protection offerings, reinforcing the critical role of data protection as the last line of defense against cyber threats such as ransomware and phishing.



"At ConnectWise, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower MSPs to drive profitability and efficiency," said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. "By integrating Axcient and SkyKick into the ConnectWise portfolio, we are offering MSPs a complete technology stack that improves both data protection and cybersecurity. This integration empowers MSPs to safeguard clients with confidence and scale their businesses."

Key benefits for MSPs include:



Enhanced Data Protection for MSPs and SMB Clients : Data protection is critical to MSPs. Axcient's trusted Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions and SkyKick's Microsoft 365 Cloud Backup empower MSPs to fortify cybersecurity and data resilience, ensuring protection against evolving threats.

Comprehensive Technology Offering : MSPs gain access to a complete suite of purpose-built solutions from a single proven provider, including professional services automation (PSA), remote monitoring and management (RMM), cybersecurity, and data protection underpinned by generative AI and robotic process automation (RPA).

Seamless Integration : Axcient's and SkyKick's integration into the ConnectWise Asio® platform will streamline management, reduce operational complexity, and enable MSPs to focus on growing their businesses. Ongoing Innovation and Commitment : ConnectWise is dedicated to driving innovation across its expanded portfolio while maintaining strong support for Axcient and SkyKick partners, ensuring an enhanced customer experience.

"Axcient has experienced tremendous growth through our long-standing partnership with ConnectWise," said Rod Mathews, CEO of Axcient. "Our shared commitment to partner success has created significant alignment between our companies, and this acquisition strengthens our combined offerings. We're excited about the opportunities ahead to further empower MSPs on a global scale."

"SkyKick's mission is to help MSPs worldwide build a more successful cloud business, and we are excited to continue to deliver on that shared vision of partner success with ConnectWise," said Todd Schwartz, co-CEO of SkyKick. "We're thrilled to join ConnectWise and accelerate the innovation of our data protection and security products and enable MSPs to protect their customers' data and applications more efficiently," said Co-CEO Evan Richman.

Axcient and SkyKick customers will continue to receive full support for their deployments, while existing ConnectWise partners can seamlessly integrate these solutions into their technology stack. For more insights on how these acquisitions enhance data resilience and cybersecurity, explore our latest blog post . Raymond James acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SkyKick for this transaction.

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is a leading IT management and business automation software provider dedicated to helping MSPs manage their businesses, protect clients, and grow efficiently. The ConnectWise Asio platform, with its modern UX, open APIs, and extensive automation and AI capabilities, empowers MSPs with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape.

About Axcient:

Axcient is an award-winning provider of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions, offering advanced cloud-based data protection services that ensure businesses can recover quickly from disruptions. Axcient's commitment to product innovation and strong partner support has earned it a trusted reputation among MSPs.

About SkyKick:

SkyKick, headquartered in Seattle, is an award-winning global provider of cloud management software for IT service providers, with additional offices in Amsterdam and Sydney. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, SkyKick's products help migrate, back up, manage, and secure customers in the cloud.

Contact Information: Inkhouse for ConnectWise

