SIX FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO ATTORNEYS NAMED 'BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Best Lawyers in America has recognized Andrew Alper, Marshall August, Michael Fletcher, and Michael Gomez in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Wesley King and Gerrick Warrington in the fifth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. In addition, the firm received the prestigious distinction of“Best Law Firm.” The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers awards“ensures that the 79,116s honorees in The Best Lawyers in America and the 26,916 recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are leaders in their fields” and "are respected by their colleagues, showcasing them as the most distinguished members of the legal community.”



“As an industry-driven professional recognition, it is the opinion of lawyers themselves that determines our awards,” states the periodical.“We received record-breaking voter participation in this year's editions. With more engagement from the market, the barrier for recognition is higher and more competitive than ever before. This reflects not only the profession's commitment to celebrating professional excellence, but also the increasing importance of every voice in shaping the standards of legal distinction."



The Firm's 2025 distinctions:

.Andrew K. Alper – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization

.Marshall August – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization

.Michael Fletcher – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization

.Michael Gomez – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization

.Wesley King – Real Estate

.Gerrick Warrington – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization

