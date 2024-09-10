Temporary Flight Restrictions At Moscow Airports For Safety Measures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Temporary restrictions have been imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, according to Artem Korenyako, press secretary of the Russian Air Agency (Rosaviasia), Azernews reports.

On September 10, these restrictions were implemented to ensure the safety of civil aircraft operations. Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports are not receiving or sending flights from 01:17 Moscow time, while Zhukovsky has suspended operations from 01:46 Moscow time.

Air force crews, dispatchers, and airport staff are taking all necessary measures to prioritize flight safety. Additionally, Rosaviasia has announced similar restrictions at Kazan airport.