Temporary Flight Restrictions At Moscow Airports For Safety Measures
9/10/2024 3:11:14 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Temporary restrictions have been imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo,
Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, according to Artem Korenyako,
press secretary of the Russian Air transport Agency (Rosaviasia),
Azernews reports.
On September 10, these restrictions were implemented to ensure
the safety of civil aircraft operations. Vnukovo and Domodedovo
airports are not receiving or sending flights from 01:17 Moscow
time, while Zhukovsky has suspended operations from 01:46 Moscow
time.
Air force crews, dispatchers, and airport staff are taking all
necessary measures to prioritize flight safety. Additionally,
Rosaviasia has announced similar restrictions at Kazan airport.
