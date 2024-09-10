Kim Jong Un Asserts Readiness To Use Nuclear Capabilities On 76Th Anniversary
9/10/2024 3:11:14 PM
On the 76th anniversary of North Korea's founding, leader Kim
Jong Un emphasized that the country's armed forces must be prepared
to deploy nuclear capabilities at any time to safeguard national
security, Azernews reports citing the Korean
Central News Agency.
Kim Jong Un asserted that the current security environment
necessitates the enhancement of Pyongyang's military strength. He
stressed that North Korea's nuclear capabilities must be securely
maintained and ready for immediate use to protect the nation's
security.
He also stated that North Korea is focused on "exponentially
increasing the number of nuclear warheads," framing the country as
a responsible nuclear power committed to self-defense. Kim Jong Un
added that while the country's nuclear arsenal is meant for
self-defense, it does not pose a threat to others.
