Kim Jong Un Asserts Readiness To Use Nuclear Capabilities On 76Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the 76th anniversary of North Korea's founding, leader Kim Jong Un emphasized that the country's must be prepared to deploy nuclear capabilities at any time to safeguard national security, Azernews reports citing the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim Jong Un asserted that the current security environment necessitates the enhancement of Pyongyang's military strength. He stressed that North Korea's nuclear capabilities must be securely maintained and ready for immediate use to protect the nation's security.

He also stated that North Korea is focused on "exponentially increasing the number of nuclear warheads," framing the country as a responsible nuclear power committed to self-defense. Kim Jong Un added that while the country's nuclear arsenal is meant for self-defense, it does not pose a threat to others.