The long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has
been almost resolved due to Azerbaijan's balanced policy and
determination. Relations between the two countries are closer to
peace today than ever before. However, Armenia's continued
avoidance of peace and the confusing statements from its
administration continue to threaten stability in the region.
It must be noted that the conditions essential for signing a
peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia include Armenia
providing information about the fate of 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis
from the First Garabagh War, handing over maps of the millions of
landmines haphazardly planted in Garabagh, and most importantly,
removing the territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its
constitution.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat
Mirzoyan have stated at several conferences and summits that the
peace talks with Azerbaijan are nearly complete. Unfortunately,
these remarks do not align with Yerevan's current policies.
Yesterday, Mirzoyan stated at a joint press conference with Xavier
Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Cooperation, and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg, that Baku and Yerevan
had reached a full agreement on 13 of the 16 points of the peace
agreement. Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan repeated these
words, stating that the signing of the peace agreement between
Armenia and Azerbaijan needs to be expedited.
However, the statements made by both ministers serve no purpose
other than to distract the Armenian people from reality. Armenia,
which repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the border with
Azerbaijan in recent days, now claiming to be so inclined towards
peace, is simply laughable. Ignoring and delaying the legitimate
conditions put forth by Azerbaijan is currently the only
"contribution" Yerevan is making to the peace process.
Another issue is Armenia's stubbornness regarding the opening of
the Zangazur Corridor. The "Crossroads of the World" project
proposed by Nikol Pashinyan has not gained Azerbaijan's trust, and
it is an audacious attempt by a defeated country to change the
terms in its favour. Furthermore, this proposal completely
contradicts the logic of the trilateral statement.
Armenia's commitment to security and fairness in this project is
evident from its recent ceasefire violations during peace
negotiations. While the administration calls for peace on screens,
they continue to provoke Azerbaijan and destabilise the region
behind the scenes.
Another issue is the topic of
changing the Armenian constitution, where the country's
administration once again reveals its hypocrisy. Despite the Prime
Minister emphasising the need for constitutional amendments, no
such step has been taken. Although the minister claims there are no
territorial claims against Azerbaijan, their constitution still
asserts rights over Azerbaijani and Turkish lands.
The Armenian side's false promises have never been fulfilled,
and they continue to mislead the international community. The
country's administration constantly reminds the media of how much
they support peace and the necessity of signing the agreement. But
in reality:
1. Armenia's constitution still includes territorial claims
against Azerbaijan.
2. The Armenian side continues to violate the ceasefire along the
Nakhchivan and Garabagh directions.
3. Armenia still hasn't handed over the maps of landmines
haphazardly planted in Garabagh.
4. Armenia continues to avoid fulfilling Azerbaijan's proposed
conditions.
5. Armenia still withholds information about the fate of nearly
4,000 missing Azerbaijanis.
In the face of these facts, giving meaningless and crooked media
statements, pretending to be "peace-loving," and most importantly,
trying to portray Azerbaijan as the side delaying peace is nothing
new for the Armenian government. However, anyone with a bit of
logic can see that behind these statements, the Armenian ruling
circles are grasping at straws, unsure of how to manage their
policies. A country truly committed to peace should not focus on
making baseless statements but on correcting its mistakes and
genuinely contributing to peace.
