Fatima Latifova

The long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been almost resolved due to Azerbaijan's balanced policy and determination. Relations between the two countries are closer to peace today than ever before. However, Armenia's continued avoidance of peace and the confusing statements from its administration continue to threaten stability in the region.

It must be noted that the conditions essential for signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia include Armenia providing information about the fate of 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis from the First Garabagh War, handing over maps of the millions of landmines haphazardly planted in Garabagh, and most importantly, removing the territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its constitution.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have stated at several conferences and summits that the peace talks with Azerbaijan are nearly complete. Unfortunately, these remarks do not align with Yerevan's current policies.



Yesterday, Mirzoyan stated at a joint press conference with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg, that Baku and Yerevan had reached a full agreement on 13 of the 16 points of the peace agreement. Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan repeated these words, stating that the signing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan needs to be expedited.

However, the statements made by both ministers serve no purpose other than to distract the Armenian people from reality. Armenia, which repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the border with Azerbaijan in recent days, now claiming to be so inclined towards peace, is simply laughable. Ignoring and delaying the legitimate conditions put forth by Azerbaijan is currently the only "contribution" Yerevan is making to the peace process.

Another issue is Armenia's stubbornness regarding the opening of the Zangazur Corridor. The "Crossroads of the World" project proposed by Nikol Pashinyan has not gained Azerbaijan's trust, and it is an audacious attempt by a defeated country to change the terms in its favour. Furthermore, this proposal completely contradicts the logic of the trilateral statement.



Armenia's commitment to security and fairness in this project is evident from its recent ceasefire violations during peace negotiations. While the administration calls for peace on screens, they continue to provoke Azerbaijan and destabilise the region behind the scenes.

Another issue is the topic of changing the Armenian constitution, where the country's administration once again reveals its hypocrisy. Despite the Prime Minister emphasising the need for constitutional amendments, no such step has been taken. Although the minister claims there are no territorial claims against Azerbaijan, their constitution still asserts rights over Azerbaijani and Turkish lands.

The Armenian side's false promises have never been fulfilled, and they continue to mislead the international community. The country's administration constantly reminds the media of how much they support peace and the necessity of signing the agreement. But in reality:

1. Armenia's constitution still includes territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

2. The Armenian side continues to violate the ceasefire along the Nakhchivan and Garabagh directions.

3. Armenia still hasn't handed over the maps of landmines haphazardly planted in Garabagh.

4. Armenia continues to avoid fulfilling Azerbaijan's proposed conditions.

5. Armenia still withholds information about the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis.

In the face of these facts, giving meaningless and crooked media statements, pretending to be "peace-loving," and most importantly, trying to portray Azerbaijan as the side delaying peace is nothing new for the Armenian government. However, anyone with a bit of logic can see that behind these statements, the Armenian ruling circles are grasping at straws, unsure of how to manage their policies. A country truly committed to peace should not focus on making baseless statements but on correcting its mistakes and genuinely contributing to peace.