Zelensky Introduces New Foreign Minister, Outlines Key Tasks For Diplomats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

The relevant was posted on the YouTube of the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Before and after February 24, Andrii Sybiha worked and continues to work on a fundamental basis to ensure that Ukraine has the strength to resist Russia. I am grateful to you, Andrii Ivanovych, for this support from the first hours of the invasion, and I know that Andrii Ivanovych always tries to ensure that Ukrainian fulfills all state tasks,” Zelensky said during the ceremony.

He emphasized that now the minister can direct the diplomatic service in such a way that Ukraine achieves the most important result - a reliable, just peace for all Ukrainian people, a victory for Ukraine.

One of the key tasks that Zelensky highlighted was the necessity to prioritize relations with neighboring countries.“We need to devote more attention to relations with our neighbors. We cannot lose this neighborhood, whatever it is. We understand how difficult the political process is now, for example, in Poland. Moreover, a new election campaign will soon begin there. We understand the situation in Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Romania. All this requires delicacy, persistence and protection of Ukrainian interests.,” the President said.

He also said that Ukraine needs a second Peace Summit this year.“This needs the maximum global involvement in implementing the Peace Formula and significantly strengthening our positions to make the fair process of restoring peace a reality,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine's MFA team, the entire government team, the Presidnet's Office team, Ukrainian parliamentary diplomats, everyone working publicly in this effort“must understand that peace for Ukraine and a just end to this war is not just a historic mission- it is a daily, meticulous effort.”

“I am confident that Ukraine is capable of accomplishing this work - winning this war and securing peace,” the head of state said.

As reported by Ukrinform, newly appointed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had his first phone call with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.