Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Aerospace Forces
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK government has announced new sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces.
This is said in a statement on the UK government website, Ukrinform reports.
The new UK sanctions target the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Command of the Military transport Aviation of Russia.
The 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation is responsible for supplying drones to Russian troops, including those used in strikes against Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, Russia continues to find ways to evade sanctions on technology, allowing it to manufacture weapons and attack Ukraine.
The main high-tech components of missiles and drones, without which they could not exist, are not manufactured in Russia. They are produced in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries.
In 2023, despite the sanctions, Russia managed to import more than $1 billion worth of foreign-made chips.
