Zelensky: We See What Steps Russia Is Planning, And We Will Act Accordingly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today heard intelligence reports from the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported to the head of state about the situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

Zelensky said this in a nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Intelligence reports of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service. Details about the opportunities existing for Ukraine, as well as the threats. We see what steps are planned in Moscow, and we will act accordingly – exactly as tough as necessary for the sake of Ukraine. And I want to say now to anyone in the world who still wants to help Putin in any way: we will do everything not only to defend our state and people, but to really consolidate the world for the sake of strong responses to warmongering or any attempt to prolong the war," he said.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukraine's absolute priority is a just peace, and every missile, every drone, and all hostile moves, every attempt to make this war longer and more brutal will inevitably be met with a response from the world.

According to Zelensky, today he also heard a report from Syrskyi.

"I thank all our warriors who are holding the front in the Pokrovsk direction, who are holding the Kurakhove direction. Who are really securing our positions. And we are approaching our partners' steps that can help now. The main thing is determination. The determination of Ukrainians is more than sufficient. The determination of our partners must become much more long-range," Zelensky said.