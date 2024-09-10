Sales Rain Expands Global Footprint Third Office In Medellín, Colombia Set To Open Soon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 31st August 2024: Sales Rain Inc., is thrilled to announce the opening of our third office in Medellín, Colombia, marking a significant milestone in Sales Rain S.A.S.'s dynamic journey of growth and success. This expansion underscores our commitment to meeting clients' rising demand as Medellín emerges as a critical for business process outsourcing (B.P.O.) and serviced office spaces.

Since our inception, Sales Rain has been at the forefront of offering comprehensive offshore solutions, including flexible, top-tier office spaces that cater to the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Our rapid expansion into Medellín reflects our clients' trust in us and our proven ability to deliver exceptional service in thriving business hubs.



Strategic Expansion into Medellín, Colombia

"Opening a third office in Medellín is not just an achievement; it's a reflection of our strategic vision to establish a strong foothold in the most promising markets," said Rajeev Agarwal, Founder and C.E.O. of Sales Rain. "The demand in Medellín has been overwhelming, and we are excited to continue our growth journey by providing world-class office spaces that empower businesses to thrive."

As we celebrate this new chapter in Medellín, we are equally excited about our ambitious expansion plans. Our growth strategy includes opening additional offices in Medellín and other strategic locations across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and the Middle East. Each new location will reinforce our mission to provide flexible, innovative, and client-focused office solutions, enabling our clients to operate seamlessly and scale effectively in today's competitive global market.



Continued Commitment to Global Growth

Sales Rain is poised to continue its upward trajectory, with Medellín being a cornerstone of our expansion in Latin America. We remain dedicated to our client's success, and this new office is just the beginning of many exciting developments.

Stay tuned as Sales Rain continues to grow, innovate, and set new standards in the B.P.O. and shared office space industry. Together, we're not just opening offices; we're opening doors to new opportunities and success.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila's leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms.

