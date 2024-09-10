Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Tuesday mourned the passing away of Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber at the age of 70. The funeral service is to take place in the afternoon after 'Asr' prayers tomorrow (Wednesday). (end) hb

