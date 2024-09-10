Arab Foreign Ministers Denounce Netanyahu Remarks, Aims To Obstruct Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday firmly rejected the claims made by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling them as false and desperate attempts to justify Israel's refusal to withdraw from the Salah al-Din corridor "Philadelphia Corridor."

In a passed at the conclusion of the 162nd session of the Arab League Council, the ministers described Netanyahu's statements as a clear attempt to obstruct ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire and facilitate prisoner and hostage exchanges, which are currently being mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

They emphasized that these claims are designed to distract from Israel's continued violations and aggressive policies against the Palestinian people across all occupied territories.

The resolution called on the on the international community to uphold the July 2024 advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed the illegality of Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The opinion also underlined Israel's obligation to immediately end its illegal occupation, halt all settlement activities, and dismantle the existing settlements.

The ministers stressed that all nations and international organizations must refuse to recognize the legitimacy of any situation arising from Israel's ongoing illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

They urged the United Nations, especially the General Assembly and the Security Council, to consider additional measures to expedite the end of the occupation.

The resolution also urged the ICJ to swiftly rule on the case filed by South Africa against Israel, accusing it of failing to meet its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The minsters also condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians and strikes on Syria.

These actions, they stressed, violate international law, as they expressed solidarity with Lebanon.

They warned that Israel's actions could ignite a regional war, destabilizing neighboring countries.

The ministers endorsed Palestine's bid for full United Nations membership and urged the Security Council to consider this request in light of the UN General Assembly's recognition of Palestine's right to full membership.

The resolution condemned the Israeli Knesset's recent passage of a discriminatory bill that designates the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization, warning that this move seeks to dismantle the agency and undermine the refugee issue.

During his speech at the opening of the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, chaired by Yemen and with the participation of Kuwait, held at the Arab League headquarters.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed AbulGheit stated that the call for a ceasefire in Gaza is no longer just an Arab demand but a global one, supported by broad consensus. (end)

